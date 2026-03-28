Bombay HC Gives Patra Chawl Tenants Last Chance To Sign PAAA, Warns Flats May Be Used For PAP Rehabilitation

Bombay High Court warns Patra Chawl tenants to sign PAAA or risk losing flats for public rehabilitation use | File Photo

Mumbai, March 27: Expressing strong displeasure over the continued resistance by some tenants of Siddharth Nagar (Patra Chawl) in Goregaon (East), the Bombay High Court has granted them a “last opportunity” to sign the Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) within one week and take possession of their rehabilitation flats.

Court warns of alternate use of flats

Failing this, the court said it would allow the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to utilise the tenements for other public purposes, including rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAPs).

Bench pulls up tenants for delay

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe passed the direction after MHADA’s advocate Manisha Jagtap informed the court that certain members of the housing society were refusing to execute the PAAA despite the buildings being ready for occupation.

During the hearing, the court made it clear that unwilling occupants could not stall the project indefinitely. “Those who are interested, MHADA will give them possession. Other tenements, MHADA can give for rehabilitation of PAPs,” the bench observed.

Court notes continued resistance despite orders

The court noted that despite earlier orders, resistance persisted. “We had expected that issues would be resolved. Society and some members are not agreeable to sign PAAA,” the bench recorded in its order.

One-week deadline issued to tenants

The judges directed MHADA to inform all members to enter into the agreement within a week. “In the event issues are not being resolved, we will let MHADA deal with the tenements for public purposes… to ensure they are not left unused,” the court said.

Court rejects further objections

When the petitioners’ counsel argued that the terms of the PAAA were “not agreeable,” the bench responded sharply, indicating that objections could not be endless. It also declined a request to allow the society to file a reply regarding a structural audit report.

Earlier warnings and financial burden highlighted

Earlier, on March 11, the court had allowed MHADA to stop paying transit rent from April 2026, noting that nearly Rs 18 crore in public funds had already been spent due to delays. It had also warned that obstruction to officials handing over flats could invite criminal action.

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The bench relied on an interim report by VJTI experts, which found Buildings 1 to 8 to be “structurally sound, stable and fit for habitation.”

Next hearing scheduled

The matter is now posted for further hearing on April 2.

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