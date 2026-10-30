Bombay HC Seeks Details Of 14 Allegedly Unauthorised Malwani Schools, Weighs Relief To Protect Students’ Academic Year

The Bombay High Court has sought details from authorities about 14 allegedly unauthorised schools in Malwani, Malad West, while considering whether students should be allowed to complete the ongoing academic year | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: While seeking details of 14 allegedly unauthorised schools in Malwani, Malad West, the Bombay High Court has expressed concern over the plight of students studying in these institutions, saying their ongoing academic year should not be disrupted midway.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna directed the competent authorities to file an affidavit detailing the schools’ authorisation status, the number of students and teachers, their affiliation with recognised education boards, when they began operating, and the action taken against them and their management.

The court said it would examine whether some relaxation could be granted to allow students to complete their current academic year without disruption.

Court Seeks Details Of Schools

The bench passed the order on October 28 while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Nazir Khan, challenging the civic body’s actions to immediately shut down the 14 schools.

The court also said it would examine the circumstances under which the authorities had allowed the allegedly unauthorised schools to continue operating, particularly when the civic body maintained that they lacked recognition.

Appearing for the civic body, advocate Poornima Kantharia told the court that notices had been issued to the schools, directing them not to admit fresh students. However, despite the notices, the institutions continued to enrol students and impart education.

The bench noted that First Information Reports (FIRs) had also been registered against the 14 schools listed in the petition.

Students’ Academic Year A Concern

Expressing concern over the students’ future, the court said their ongoing academic year should not be disturbed or unsettled midway, as this could cause them “grave and irreparable prejudice”.

“Considering the plight of the students who are receiving education in such schools/institutions, whose current academic year is in progress,” the bench said it would examine whether some relaxation could be granted to enable them to complete the academic year.

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The civic body has been directed to file its affidavit-in-reply before the next hearing. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on November 4.

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