Bombay High Court seeks five-year green cover and sapling survival data, stressing plantation before tree felling for projects | PTI

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned the lack of advance tree plantation by government agencies for infrastructure projects, observing that authorities must ensure ecological balance before seeking permission to cut trees.

The court said it would be difficult to grant permission for projects without evidence of adequate compensatory plantation. It directed the Maharashtra government to submit five years of data on the State’s green cover, loss of trees and survival rates of planted saplings, while stressing that compensatory afforestation must begin before, and not after, existing greenery is cleared for development projects.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said environmental rehabilitation must go hand in hand with urban development and questioned the practice of planting saplings only after securing permission to divert forest land or fell trees.

The court observed that replacing grown trees with saplings that may take five to ten years to mature does little to address the immediate ecological damage. It also stressed that plantation efforts must be genuine and supported by measures to ensure the saplings survive.

“Why damage the ecosystem? The efforts of replantation have to be sincere and genuine. Once we give permission, efforts are taken for plantation. That would take years,” the court observed.

MMRDA Seeks Mangrove Land Diversion

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) seeking permission to divert 0.2869 hectares of mangrove forest land for an 8.85-km elevated Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS), a driverless electric pod car network, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The MMRDA submitted that no mangroves would be felled for the project, but six trees would be affected. It assured the court that 100 trees would be planted as compensatory afforestation.

The bench questioned why compensatory measures had not been initiated when the project was conceptualised, pointing out that ecological restoration should not be deferred until after development permissions are granted.

“There has to be a balance in the ecosystem. We are disturbing the ecosystem on account of development. Development is also important. But the rehabilitation of the environment has to move simultaneously,” the bench said.

“Permission is accorded today, but it would take five to ten years for the tree to grow. Right now, we are disturbing the ecosystem,” it added.

State Asked To Submit Five-Year Data

MMRDA advocate Saket Mone submitted that the elevated corridor was vital for providing last-mile connectivity in the business district.

Maharashtra Advocate General Milind Sathe told the court that the shortage of suitable saline land was delaying mangrove plantation. He also explained that saplings were planted before the monsoon to improve their chances of survival.

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The court directed the State to place on record concrete figures for the past five years on its total green cover, the extent of tree loss and the survival rate of planted saplings before passing orders on the MMRDA’s plea.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on November 30.

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