Bombay High Court sets aside state authorities' orders rejecting a shooter's application for six additional firearms | PTI

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: The Bombay High Court has allowed renowned shooter Hemant Ankush Balwadkar to possess six additional firearms for sporting purposes, observing that the mere pendency of a criminal case, without any specific allegation of violence or misuse of weapons, cannot be a ground to deny permission.

Justice Milind Jadhav held that there was no material to suggest that the shooter had misused his existing licensed firearms or that possessing additional weapons would pose any threat to public safety or security.

The court was hearing Balwadkar’s petition challenging orders passed by State authorities rejecting his application for six additional firearms.

Balwadkar, who is certified by the National Rifle Association of India in two shooting disciplines, has participated in several national and international competitions. He already holds a licence for four firearms and sought six additional weapons for sporting purposes.

Police Rejected Application Citing Criminal Case

However, the Commissioner of Police rejected his application, and his subsequent appeal was also dismissed, citing a pending criminal case against him involving offences under the provisions of the IPC for alleged criminal breach of trust, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

The petitioner’s advocate, Kalyani Mangave, argued that the FIR did not attribute any specific role to him or allege misuse of his licensed weapons. She also submitted that his existing firearms had become old and obsolete due to wear and tear, affecting his accuracy and performance.

High Court Finds Police Order Unreasoned

The court found that the police commissioner's order was an unreasoned and non-speaking order passed without proper application of mind. It noted that the authorities had failed to produce any material showing misuse of the existing weapons.

“It is not the Respondent's case that Petitioner has misused his arms already possessed by him so as to reject his Application,” the court observed, adding that there was no material indicating any threat to public safety or security.

Rejecting the authorities’ reliance on the pending criminal case, the court noted that no specific role had been attributed to Balwadkar in the FIR and that it did not mention any incident of violence.

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Court Upholds Right To Pursue Sport

It further held that Section 17 of the Arms Act could not be invoked merely because a criminal case was pending against him.

The court observed that denying permission in such circumstances was arbitrary and amounted to curbing his fundamental right to pursue the sport in which he had earned recognition.

It accordingly quashed the two orders dated January 24 and December 18, 2025, and allowed his application for six additional firearms.

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