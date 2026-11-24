The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. | Official website

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has held that a prison inmate cannot be denied parole for his own marriage only because prison rules do not specifically list it as a possible reason.

A bench comprising Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Raj D Wakode held that prisoners should not be deprived of personal milestones, and granted seven days of parole to a life convict named Kunal alias Golu Jaiswal to enable him to attend his wedding, Nagpur Today reported.

The case

Jaiswal’s wedding is scheduled for December 4 in Nagpur. He had sought parole to get married, but the plea was rejected by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons on July 7.

The application was rejected as the Maharashtra Prisons (Furlough and Parole) Rules do not have a provision specifically allowing parole for a prisoner’s own marriage. Jaiswal had approached the Nagpur bench of the High Court to challenge the decision.

HC order

The High Court, while granting Jaiswal seven days of parole, directed him to report to the Narkhed police station every day between 10 am and 1 pm during the parole period, with the exception of his wedding day of December 4.

He has been ordered to surrender before the Superintendent of Morshi Open Prison on the eighth day, Nagpur Today reported.

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