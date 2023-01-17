Bombay HC says mechanism needed for regulation of stray dogs; seeks NGO's help

Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Monday said in view of the high population of community dogs, a mechanism is needed for their neutering, feeding, grooming and vaccination and sought the help of an NGO in the matter.

A division bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Justice S G Dige said it would like to rope in 'The Welfare of Stray Dogs' (WSD) NGO which has been working in the sphere for the past several decades.

Petition was filed by six residents of a residential complex in Navi Mumbai

The HC was hearing a petition by six residents of a residential complex in Navi Mumbai. The plea had sought direction to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to identify and demarcate feedings stations in public places for community dogs. The petitioners had also challenged fines imposed on them by their housing society for feeding the dogs.

"When we have a high population of stray dogs, a mechanism has to be evolved for their neutering, collaring, vaccination and grooming. We have to seek the assistance of such groups that have been working towards the welfare of such dogs,” Justice Patel said.

The bench said some process needs to be found to address the issue and noted that the petition raises a wider question about the care, upkeep and control of stray dogs as also the protection of the rights of citizens.

"It would help us if some organisation having expertise in such matters assists us. The Welfare of Stray Dogs is one such organisation. We direct for the WSD to be impleaded as respondent in the present petition,” the bench said. It posted the matter for further hearing on March 2.

HC rapped residential complex

The court also rapped the residential complex for not permitting domestic helps, drivers and other service providers to the homes of the petitioners.

"The earlier bench of the HC had in its December 2021 order directed SEL to not take any coercive action against the petitioners. So now you (SEL) reduce their lives to such utter misery by not allowing basic service providers to their homes? How can you prevent people from going?” Justice Patel said. The court directed the petitioners to file an application raising these grievances.

