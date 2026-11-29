Bombay High Court restores an elderly father’s flat after finding that his lifetime residence and maintenance rights were not honoured | File Photo

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court has revoked an 88-year-old man’s gift deed in favour of his son and restored his house to him, observing that a senior citizen’s right of residence also includes the right to be maintained by children who receive property from them.

Justice Aarti Sathe held that the authorities had committed a “perverse” error by refusing to cancel the gift deed despite evidence that the son had harassed his father and failed to provide for him. The court noted that the elderly man, who had no financial resources or alternative accommodation, had been forced to live in an old-age home since 2022.

“It would be an absurd situation” if a senior citizen unable to fend for himself is not maintained by the children in whose favour he has gifted his flat, the court observed, adding that “along with the right of residence comes a right to maintain the senior citizens”.

In her November 26 judgment, Justice Sathe described the dispute as an unfortunate case in which a father and son had been locked in prolonged litigation during the father’s sunset years, which should instead have been spent relaxing and enjoying family life.

Gift Deed And Tribunal Proceedings

The man had executed the gift deed in 2018. It provided for his lifetime right to reside in the flat. However, following disputes with his son, he was left without a place to stay. He approached the Parents and Senior Citizens Welfare Tribunal, which, in March 2023, directed the son to pay him monthly maintenance of Rs 10,000 and hand over the rental income from a gifted godown.

However, the tribunal refused to revoke the gift deed, holding that it did not specifically make maintenance a condition of the transfer. The appellate tribunal also declined relief, prompting the father to approach the High Court in March 2024.

The son’s lawyers argued that the tribunal’s order was correct and that the matter could, at best, be remanded for fresh consideration. They claimed the flat had been purchased using the son’s funds and that he had never denied his father the right to reside there during his lifetime.

The father’s lawyers, Dushyant Purekar and Rajat Dedhia, argued that he had been coerced into executing the deed and was left with no option but to seek its revocation.

High Court Rejects Son’s Stand

Rejecting the son’s stand, the HC noted that the gift deed provided only for symbolic possession to be handed over to him, while the share certificates continued in the names of the father and his deceased wife.

“Once it is clearly provided in the Gift Deed that the Petitioner has a right of residence during his lifetime in the said Flat, the same has to be honoured,” Justice Sathe said, adding that circumstances which made it impossible for him to live with his son justified revocation.

The court said the absence of an express maintenance clause could not defeat the father’s rights, as the obligation to maintain him was linked to his lifetime right of residence. It also noted that allegations of harassment against the son were supported by evidence.

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Calling the tribunals’ findings perverse, the HC said their own direction to pay maintenance showed that they had recognised the son’s obligation, yet they refused to revoke the deed on the ground that it contained no specific maintenance clause.

The court accordingly set aside the tribunals’ orders and revoked the gift deed.

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