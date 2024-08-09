 Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To Government Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To Government Business

Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To Government Business

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the amended Information Technology Rules to identify fake and false content on social media concerning the business of the Union government.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:38 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the amended Information Technology Rules to identify fake and false content on social media concerning the business of the Union government.

The Center, last year, amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 (IT Amendment Rules 2023). Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the IT Rules amendment 2023 empowers the government to establish a Fact check Unit and unilaterally declare online content related to the government's business on social media platforms as fake, false or misleading.

FPJ Shorts
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur

Justice AS Chandurkar reserved the plea for order on Thursday. He heard the matter following a split verdict by a bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on January 31. Justice Patel struck down the amended rule establishing FCU while Justice Gokhale ruled against the petitioners.

The petitioners concluded their arguments in April, largely contending that the FCUs are meant to bring in total State censorship on anything the government does not want people discussing.

Read Also
Supreme Court Asks Bombay High Court To Conduct Performance Audit Of Slums Act
article-image

The Central government argued that the FCUs do not intend to curb criticism, satire, fun or even an insult, but are limited to only governmental business. Justice Chandurkar’s judgment would be the deciding judgment by 2:1 ratio.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...