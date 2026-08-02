Bombay HC Rejects CIDCO's Plea To Join Navi Mumbai Land Compensation Appeals, Says It Is State's Agent

The Bombay High Court ruled that CIDCO cannot be impleaded in Navi Mumbai land compensation appeals as it functions only as the State government's agent | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: The Bombay High Court has refused to allow the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to join as a party respondent to two land acquisition appeals, holding that it acts only as an “agent of the Maharashtra government” in developing Navi Mumbai and is neither a necessary nor a proper party to the proceedings.

Justice Amit Borkar rejected two interim applications filed by CIDCO seeking to be impleaded in appeals arising from compensation disputes over land acquired at Bokadvira village in Uran taluka, Raigad district, for the Navi Mumbai project.

The appeals have been filed by the State government challenging enhanced compensation awarded by the Reference Court to landowners. CIDCO argued that it should be allowed to participate because it ultimately bears the financial burden of enhanced compensation and is responsible for developing Navi Mumbai.

CIDCO's Arguments

CIDCO also relied on government resolutions issued in 2008, which require acquiring bodies to be made parties in land acquisition proceedings and assign CIDCO the responsibility of paying enhanced compensation, interest and other statutory benefits.

It contended that since it funds development projects and compensation through the sale of developed land, any increase in compensation directly affects its finances.

CIDCO's counsel, senior advocate G.S. Hegde, and advocate Pinky Bhansali further submitted that it possesses crucial information about the development of Navi Mumbai and the nature of the acquired land, which would assist the court in determining the correct market value.

Landowners' Stand

Advocates Shriram Kulkarni, Gaurav Ugale and Aryavrat Dubey, representing the landowners, argued that under Section 113(3A) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, CIDCO functions only as an agent of the State government.

They also relied on an earlier High Court ruling which held that acquisitions for the Navi Mumbai project are undertaken by and at the cost of the State government.

Court's Findings

After examining the MRTP Act, the Land Acquisition Act, government resolutions and previous judgments, Justice Borkar said the legal position had already been settled by the earlier decisions.

The court noted that while CIDCO may face a financial burden if compensation is enhanced, that alone does not make it a party to every land acquisition case.

It held that under the statutory scheme, the State government acquires land while CIDCO's role is limited to planning, development and disposal of land as the government's agent.

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“The financial burden alone cannot decide legal status,” the court observed, adding that there has been no change in the law or any higher court ruling overturning the earlier judgments.

Holding that CIDCO is neither a “person interested” under the Land Acquisition Act nor entitled to be impleaded in the appeals, the court dismissed the applications. There was no order as to costs.

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