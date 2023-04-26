 Bombay HC refuses to interfere in CPS show cause notice
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in CPS show cause notice

The HC was hearing a petition filed by CPS challenging the March 14 notice issued to it asking to explain why its courses should not be struck off the first schedule to the Maharashtra Medical Council Act (MMC).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the show cause notice issued to the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) by the medical education secretary over deficiencies in institutions offering its post-graduate diploma courses.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale categorically said that they were not inclined to stay the show cause notices. 

The HC was hearing a petition filed by CPS challenging the March 14 notice issued to it asking to explain why its courses should not be struck off the first schedule to the Maharashtra Medical Council Act (MMC). 

The CPS argued that the notice was based on the administrator’s report and not MMC whose term ended in August 2022. Also two Central committees had endorsed its courses. It suggested that the education secretary Ashwini Joshi has already made up her mind. 

The bench said it did not see any bias in the correspondence of the education secretary. The government wants to know the name of the private institution, qualifications of teachers and whether there exists facilities to impart training including practical training for every CPS  PG diploma course that is offered. 

