Bombay HC Refuses Immediate Stay On Old Monk Sales Ban In Maharashtra Over Labelling Concerns

The Bombay High Court has sought revised Old Monk packaging after questioning ageing and flavouring claims on the label | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant immediate interim relief to the manufacturer of Old Monk rum against an order prohibiting its sale in Maharashtra over alleged labelling violations and claims regarding the ageing of the liquor.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad questioned descriptions on the packaging, including “7 years old blended” and “very old vatted”, observing that such claims could mislead consumers.

Dispute Over Labelling

The dispute stems from orders issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which prohibited the sale of Old Monk in Maharashtra over alleged labelling non-compliance and the use of artificial flavouring substances.

The bench expressed concern that an ordinary consumer could believe the entire spirit had been aged for seven years.

“You are misleading the public… 7 years old means 7 years old!” Acting Chief Justice Ghuge remarked.

Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai, appearing for manufacturer Mohan Rocky Springwater, submitted that the label distinguished blended spirits in accordance with statutory rules.

The court, however, questioned whether an ordinary consumer would understand such technical distinctions. “How we wish every citizen of this country was so educated to understand all this!” the bench quipped.

Court Questions Flavouring Disclosure

The Acting Chief Justice also questioned how information about added flavourings was disclosed. “I used my magnifying glass, I could not find it,” the judge said after examining the product packaging.

Seervai argued that FSSAI regulations permit approved flavouring substances in neutral spirits and submitted that all ingredients were disclosed. He also alleged that Old Monk was being selectively targeted.

Manufacturer Agrees To Label Changes

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh opposed the plea, arguing that rum must derive its characteristic taste and aroma naturally from sugarcane fermentation. He said marketing a product as rum when neutral spirits formed the bulk could mislead consumers.

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The manufacturer agreed to modify its packaging, remove “7 years old blended” and prominently display “added flavor”.

The HC directed it to submit a fresh digitally printed draft label. The matter will be heard on September 3.

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