Bombay HC Converts Plea Over Tribal Students’ Hunger Strike Into PIL Over Ashram School Conditions

The Bombay High Court will examine wider concerns over infrastructure, food, safety and education at Maharashtra’s tribal ashram schools | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday converted a petition highlighting the plight of tribal students on hunger strike over conditions in ashram schools across Maharashtra into a public interest litigation (PIL), considering the larger issues involved.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad took the decision after Advocate General Milind Sathe submitted the minutes of a meeting held between the state government and representatives of the protesting students.

The court told the petitioner that it was considering converting the matter into a PIL in view of the wider concerns surrounding the condition of tribal ashram schools and hostels.

Court Directs Student Safety

Last week, the court had directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the safety and immediate medical care of students who had been on hunger strike for nearly 15 days.

“Not a single student should lose his or her life,” the bench had said, directing the State to ensure that doctors were available at all times and students were shifted to hospitals wherever necessary.

The court had also said that food should be administered to the fasting students if advised by doctors.

The issue was brought before the court after the health of a protesting student in Pune reportedly deteriorated.

Students Raise School Concerns

The students have been protesting alleged deficiencies in infrastructure, food, safety and educational facilities at tribal ashram schools and hostels.

The protest followed several incidents involving tribal students, including the deaths of students after snakebite incidents at a residential ashram school in Gadchiroli district.

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Sathe had earlier told the court that the government had taken “swift action” and proactive measures to address the concerns. He informed the bench that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Tribal Development Minister and representatives of the students had met on Saturday to discuss the issues.

The court will now consider the larger issues concerning tribal students and the functioning of ashram schools as a PIL.

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