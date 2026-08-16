Bombay HC Recruitment Exam Chaos In Kalyan As 500+ Candidates Protest Technical Failures | AI

Kalyan: Chaos erupted at the Bombay High Court recruitment examination centre in Kalyan on Sunday after hundreds of candidates alleged serious technical failures during the clerk typing skill test, triggering a massive protest that continued late into the day.

Students Accuse Authorities Of Mismanagement

The agitation, which began after candidates reported multiple technical issues during the examination, intensified as students accused the authorities of gross mismanagement and demanded immediate intervention to safeguard the integrity of the recruitment process.

According to candidates, the examination conducted at the Kalyan APMC Market examination centre was marred by repeated server failures, malfunctioning computers, defective keyboards and disruptions in the online examination system.

Over 500 Candidates Demand Re-Examination

More than 500 candidates gathered outside the centre and launched a sit-in protest, demanding that the examination be reconducted.

The demonstrators reportedly stopped a judge's vehicle and sat in front of it.

CJP founder Abhijit Deepke interacted with the protesting students through a video call and extended his support to their movement.

“Do not step back until the issue is resolved,” Deepke told the students during the interaction.

Personnel from the Kalyan Bazarpeth police station later reached the examination centre and brought the situation under control. However, the protesters refused to withdraw and continued their demonstration.

Despite the growing controversy, authorities associated with the recruitment process had not issued an official statement regarding the allegations at the time of publication.

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