Bombay HC Receives Bomb Threat Email; Message Also Warns Of Attacks On BSE, Jalsa

The Bombay High Court. | File pic

The Bombay High Court on Friday received an email threatening a bomb blast there, leading to a security alert in the city.

The email also warned that the Bombay Stock Exchange, Worli Racecourse and Jalsa, the bungalow of Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan, would also be attacked, IANS reported. The source of the email is not yet known.

The Mumbai Police said that they have taken the email threat seriously and are investigating it to identify the sender.

On October 23, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office had received a bomb threat email, marking the third such incident involving the mayor. The email also allegedly contained threats to carry out a grenade attack on a school and to set off a bomb blast at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

However, no suspicious objects or materials were found during subsequent police searches, according to reports.