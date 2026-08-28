Bombay HC Pulls Up Thane Police Over Case Diary Lapses, Seeks Detailed Reply From Joint CP (Crime)

The Bombay High Court has sought a detailed response from Thane Police over alleged violations in the maintenance of a case diary | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Thane, to file a detailed reply in a writ petition after observing that the case diary in the matter had been maintained contrary to the provisions of law and police directives.

A division bench of Justice A. S. Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata passed the order on August 21 while hearing Writ Petition, filed by advocate Purshottam Khanchandani, husband of deceased activist lawyer Advocate Satita Khanchandani, who had committed suicide last year.

The court noted that the matter had earlier come up on December 11 and December 23, 2025, when the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) had sought time to obtain instructions from the Commissioner of Police, Thane. However, the court observed that “till date the said instructions are not received by him.”

Court Flags Case Diary Shortcomings

More significantly, the Bench recorded that its perusal of the case diary revealed shortcomings in the manner in which it had been maintained.

“Perusal of Case Diary of the present case indicates that it is maintained contrary to Section 172(1-B) of Cr.P.C. and the Circulars dated 6th December 2018 and 12th February 2024, issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State,” the court observed.

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Joint CP Asked To Respond

Taking note of the gravity of the offence as well as the manner in which the case diary had been maintained, the Bench considered it appropriate to seek a detailed response from a senior police officer.

The court accordingly directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Thane, to file a detailed reply to the petition within two weeks. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 11, 2026.

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