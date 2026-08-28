Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged PFI Member, Says Petrol Bomb Video Alone Does Not Constitute Offence

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Mohammed Iqbal Ibrahim Khan after examining the evidence relied upon by the prosecution | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of being a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), observing that merely possessing a video showing how to make a petrol bomb does not by itself constitute an offence.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and RR Bhonsale granted bail to Mohammed Iqbal Ibrahim Khan, noting that there was little material linking him to the offences alleged by the prosecution and that the trial was unlikely to conclude soon.

Court Finds Evidence Insufficient

The court, in an order passed last week, described the statements of witnesses recorded by the police against Khan as “innocuous”. It observed that the statements, at most, indicated that Khan was a PFI member but did not establish his involvement in the offences with which he had been charged.

The prosecution had relied on videos found on Khan’s mobile phone showing how to make petrol bombs. However, the court noted that there was no material to show that Khan had forwarded the videos to anyone or had instigated anybody to use the technique.

Khan was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in September 2022 and has remained in judicial custody since then. He was booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Prosecution Allegations

According to the prosecution, Khan was an active member of the PFI and, along with other accused, had conspired to revolt against the Government of India. The prosecution alleged that the accused held several meetings across Mumbai between February and June 2022.

The prosecution also relied on videos recovered from Khan’s mobile phones as part of its case.

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Trial Yet To Begin

The high court noted that charges in the case had been framed in March this year, but no witnesses had been examined so far.

“The prosecution intends to examine at least 90 witnesses. Thus, it is quite clear that the trial is not likely to get over within a reasonable time in future,” the bench observed.

Considering the prolonged custody and the slow pace of the trial, the court held that Khan deserved to be released on bail.

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