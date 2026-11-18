Bombay HC Pulls Up BMC Over VIP-Only Road Cleaning In Mumbai, Calls For Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Audit And Plastic Ban |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the BMC for cleaning and sprucing up Mumbai’s roads only during VIP visits, asking why ordinary citizens should not enjoy the same civic standards throughout the year. While proposing an urgent audit of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground within 15 days to identify measures to control pollution, foul odour and toxic gas emissions; the court suggested a complete ban on use of plastic.

HC Cites Ballard Estate's Clean Roads During VIP Visit

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale cited the example of south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate, which had been thoroughly cleaned and washed with water ahead of the visit of important guests. Though the court did not name them, Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton visited the area on Monday.

“Look at Ballard Estate. How shining and polished it is. You have cleaned the streets with water because some important guests have come. Why should Mumbaikars not have such roads?” the bench asked.

Court Calls For Year-Round Cleanliness Across Mumbai

The court said the civic body should maintain the same standards of cleanliness across all wards and throughout the year instead of undertaking temporary cleaning drives during important visits.

“When important people visit the city, the BMC spruces the streets up. Why can’t this be done at all times for the people living in this city? Instead of indulging in such a two-day temporary show that our roads are neat and clean, the BMC can have a permanent show,” the bench remarked.

Hearing Focuses On Pollution At Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground

The observations came during the hearing of a petition raising concerns over air pollution and toxic gas emissions from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

Expressing concern over the “mountains of garbage” containing plastic, the court questioned why a complete ban on plastic could not be considered. It also flagged the problem of plastic waste entering the sea and washing back onto the city’s shores during the monsoon.

Maharashtra Government Asked To Clarify Plastic Ban Policy

The bench asked the Maharashtra government to clarify its policy on plastic and consider imposing a complete ban on plastic bags in Mumbai.

“Why are we not giving up plastic? We want to stop it at the bud. Treatment is after generation. We don’t want generation at all,” the bench observed.

HC Proposes Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Audit Within 15 Days

On the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, the court proposed an internal audit of the entire site within 15 days, with the assistance of experts, including the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The audit should assess existing operations, identify shortcomings and recommend measures to control pollution, foul odour and gas emissions. It also called for particular attention to be paid to the timing of activities that could generate foul odour.

The bench also expressed concern over the large volume of waste generated in slum areas, observing that nearly 40 per cent of the approximately 3,000 metric tonnes of garbage generated daily came from such settlements. It emphasised the need for scientific segregation of waste at source and suggested that Mumbai undertake a pilot project that could subsequently be replicated across the city.

The BMC informed the court about its efforts to create awareness regarding segregated waste collection. The bench suggested using television, cinema halls, social media and bus stops to run short awareness campaigns explaining the importance of waste segregation and citizens’ role in ensuring it.

The court said it would pass operative directions on these issues and posted the matter for further hearing on December 7 at 3 pm.

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