Bombay HC Panel’s Study Tour For Kanjurmarg Waste Project Cancelled Amid Gulf War Tensions, Experts Turn To Online Research

Bombay HC panel cancels international study tour for Kanjurmarg waste project due to Gulf tensions | File Photo

Mumbai, April 3: Severe war tensions in Gulf countries have disrupted the Bombay High Court (HC)-appointed monitoring committee’s planned study tour to modern waste management sites in Dubai, China, and Japan.

The eight-member committee was tasked with exploring solutions for the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, but the visits have now been cancelled. Instead, the officials sought help from the internet to study projects in these countries for inclusion in their report.

Kanjurmarg site under scrutiny

The Kanjurmarg facility, which processes 6,000 tonnes of waste daily and serves nearly 86% of Mumbai, has come under scrutiny. A high-level panel appointed by the High Court had highlighted urgent needs for odour control and infrastructure upgrades at the dumping site, while urging the adoption of modern waste-treatment technologies.

The panel had also recommended studying international facilities handling 6,000–7,000 tonnes per day, including those in Dubai, Shenzhen in China, and Tokyo in Japan, to benchmark best practices.

Committee composition and study efforts

The committee, comprising experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, researchers from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), senior IAS officers, and a former head of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), assessed the Kanjurmarg dumping ground and undertook a visit to the Shivri Waste Processing Facility in Lucknow on February 5–6. However, their visit to the other countries has been cancelled due to the ongoing war in Gulf countries, confirmed sources.

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Recommendations for waste management

The high-level committee recommended short-term odour mitigation at the Kanjurmarg dumping site—green buffers, bio-enzyme spraying, deodorants, MRF misting, compost pads, bio-landfills, improved soil cover, and wastewater removal; medium-term measures include bio-filter and odour scrubber studies with continuous air-quality monitoring; long-term plans target an integrated waste-processing ecosystem under the concession’s “change of technology” clause.

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