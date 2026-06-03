Bombay HC Panel Heat Forces BNMC To Serve Notices To 191 Builders In Bhiwandi Over Pollution Norm Violations, Mandates AQMS Installation

BNMC launches a citywide anti-pollution crackdown, directing builders to install AQMS units and strengthen dust-control measures at construction sites across Bhiwandi | AI Generated Image

Bhiwandi, June 3: Acting amid growing concerns over worsening air pollution and following strong observations by the Bombay High Court-appointed High Power Committee, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has intensified its anti-pollution drive by issuing notices to 191 housing and commercial construction projects across the city for allegedly violating environmental norms.

As part of the enforcement campaign, builders and developers have been directed to install Air Quality Monitoring Systems (AQMS) at their project sites and immediately implement pollution-control measures aimed at reducing dust emissions. Civic officials have warned that failure to comply with the directives within the stipulated timeframe will attract penalties and further action.

The move comes after the High Power Committee monitoring pollution-related issues in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) expressed concern over inadequate implementation of pollution-control norms and called for stricter enforcement by local authorities.

Joint task force begins inspections

In response, BNMC constituted a joint task force comprising ward officers, officials from the Pollution Control Department and the Town Planning Department. The team has been carrying out inspections at ongoing construction sites and identifying projects where environmental safeguards are allegedly being ignored.

According to civic officials, several construction sites were found operating without adequate dust-control mechanisms. In many cases, construction materials were left uncovered, debris was not properly managed, and effective measures to prevent dust dispersion were absent. Such violations have been identified as major contributors to rising particulate pollution in and around construction zones.

Officials said the notices specifically direct developers to install AQMS equipment, undertake regular water sprinkling, deploy fogging systems wherever required, cover construction materials and ensure proper management of debris generated at project sites. The objective is to minimise the spread of dust and improve environmental compliance across the city.

Civic body warns of strict penalties

A senior municipal official said the civic administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards violations. "Builders have been instructed to install AQMS and take all necessary steps to control pollution. If inspections reveal continued negligence after the notices have been issued, monetary penalties and other punitive measures will be imposed," the official said.

The crackdown assumes significance as Bhiwandi continues to witness rapid urban development, with numerous residential, commercial and warehousing projects under construction. Residents have repeatedly complained about dust pollution generated by large-scale construction activities, road excavation works and infrastructure projects, particularly during the dry season.

Sunil Bhoir, Head of BNMC's Pollution Control Department, said the inspection drive is continuing across all wards of the city. "Notices are being issued to projects found violating prescribed norms. Compliance will be monitored closely, and projects failing to implement corrective measures will face strict action," he said.

Opposition raises concerns over civic projects

Municipal sources indicated that the ongoing operation is only the first phase of a broader anti-pollution campaign. After construction projects, inspections are expected to be expanded to sizing units, dyeing industries and other establishments suspected of contributing to environmental pollution.

However, the civic body's action has also drawn criticism from the opposition. Samajwadi Party city president Anas Ansari questioned the administration's approach, arguing that several government and civic infrastructure projects themselves continue to contribute significantly to dust pollution.

Ansari pointed to debris lying along the Anjurphata-Kalyan Naka road widening corridor, dust generated by the ongoing 100 MLD water supply project and various road construction activities as examples of pollution sources that require immediate attention. He said the municipal corporation should ensure strict compliance with pollution-control norms in its own projects before taking action against private developers.

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With 191 projects already served notices and inspections continuing across the city, all eyes are now on the next phase of enforcement. Residents and environmental observers alike will be watching closely to see whether the notices result in tangible compliance and cleaner air, or whether stronger punitive action becomes necessary to curb Bhiwandi's growing pollution challenge.

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