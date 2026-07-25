Bombay HC Overrides Police Route Restrictions, Allows Malad Jagannath Rath Yatra To Pass Mosque Amid Communal Tension Fears |

Mumbai: After police placed restrictions on the route of a Jagannath Rath Yatra in Malad, citing concerns over possible communal tension, the procession was allowed to travel along its original route on Friday following permission from the Bombay High Court.

Trust’s Failed Representation & Legal Escalation

Earlier this week, on July 22, the Malvani Police Station had restrained the Jai Jagannath Charitable Trust, Malad, from taking the Rath Yatra along a route passing in front of the Hazrat Ali Mosque near Malvani Gate No. 5. The police had also imposed conditions restricting the participation of devotees to a very limited number.

After receiving no written response to its representation to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI), the Trust approached the Bombay High Court seeking appropriate relief.

Court’s Rebuke & Police Concession on Return Route

During the hearing, Advocate Kaushik Mhatre, appearing for the Trust, relied on the Madras High Court judgment in Ramaswamy Udayar vs District Collector. He argued that the judgment held that a public road is equally available to all citizens and that the mere existence of a religious place along a public road cannot be a valid ground to prohibit a lawful religious procession.

After considering the submissions, the Division Bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata sought an explanation from the police authorities. On instructions from ACP Santosh Dhanvate of the Borivali Division, the police informed the court that the return route of the Lord Jagannath Bahuda Yatra, as approved in the earlier permission granted on July 11, would be allowed. Based on this statement, the High Court disposed of the petition and permitted the Rath Yatra to proceed along its original route.

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Immediately after the court's order, the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra commenced in the evening. Hundreds of devotees participated in the procession, which was conducted peacefully and in a devotional atmosphere, with devotees chanting "Jai Jagannath."

A representative of the Jai Jagannath Charitable Trust expressed gratitude to the Bombay High Court for upholding the devotees' right to peacefully conduct the traditional Rath Yatra. The Trust also thanked the police administration and all concerned authorities for their cooperation in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the procession.

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