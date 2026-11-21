The Bombay High Court set aside a magistrate's warrant and remand order after finding that the accused had been wrongly kept in custody | File Photo

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Bombay High Court has ordered the immediate release of an accused who continued to remain in jail despite securing bail in all five criminal cases against him, after finding that a magistrate had erroneously remanded him to custody for failing to attend trial proceedings while he was already incarcerated in another case.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, on November 19, set aside the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Hitesh Chhotalal Solanki on July 7 and the subsequent remand order passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Vikhroli, on July 15.

“The petitioner remains in custody though he is granted bail in both these offences. This situation needs to be corrected. The petitioner deserves to be released from custody,” the court observed.

Accused Had Secured Bail In Five Cases

Solanki was facing five criminal cases across Maharashtra and had secured bail in all of them. However, he continued to remain lodged in Thane Central Prison due to proceedings in two cases registered at Alandi and Pant Nagar police stations.

A Sessions Court had granted him bail on May 4 in the Pant Nagar case. However, he remained in prison as he was yet to secure bail in the Alandi case.

Magistrate Issued Warrant Despite Incarceration

When the Pant Nagar case came up for hearing on July 7, Solanki could not appear before the magistrate as he was in judicial custody in the Alandi case. Despite being informed about his incarceration, the magistrate issued an NBW against him and subsequently remanded him to magisterial custody.

The High Court held that the magistrate had failed to take note of the earlier bail order and wrongly issued the warrant despite being informed that Solanki was in custody in another case.

It further observed that the magistrate had erred in granting a fresh remand in the Pant Nagar case, particularly when Solanki could not attend the proceedings due to his existing incarceration.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Withdraws Bombay HC Plea Challenging FSSAI Food Safety Regulations

High Court Orders Immediate Release

Setting aside the warrant and remand order, the bench directed that Solanki be released from custody forthwith.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/