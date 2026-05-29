Bombay HC Orders Fresh Probe, Slams 'Casual' Investigation In ₹2.3 Crore Fraud Case Over Alleged Forged Court Orders Against Advocate | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered further investigation in a case involving advocate Vinaykumar Khatu, accused of forging court orders and cheating a Delhi-based client of over ₹2.3 crore. The court expressed serious concern over the “casual manner” in which the investigation was conducted.

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Justice RM Joshi observed that there was prima facie material suggesting certain Bombay High Court orders relied upon in the case were “bogus documents”. The court noted that investigators had failed to ascertain who fabricated the alleged orders.

The observations came while hearing Khatu’s bail plea. Calling the probe “shocking”, the court said there was reason to believe the investigation had been carried out “in predetermined manner and in one direction only”

Khatu was booked by the Azad Maidan police following a complaint by Delhi resident Urmila Talyarkhan, who had engaged him in multiple legal proceedings since 2014, including a property dispute in Alibag.

According to the complaint, Khatu showed Talyarkhan purported High Court orders dated October 17 and December 12, 2022, claiming favourable relief had been granted. After changing her advocate, she allegedly discovered that no such orders existed and that the documents were fabricated.

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An FIR was registered against Khatu for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and use of forged documents.

During the hearing, Khatu claimed only ₹65 lakh had been credited to his account and relied on WhatsApp chats to support his defence. The court noted that investigators had failed to properly examine the chats and electronic evidence. It directed the senior police inspector of Azad Maidan police station to conduct further investigation and submit a report before June 15.