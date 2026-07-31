Bombay HC Orders 4 Advocates To Inspect Mantralaya Canteen With FDA Officers After Regulator Claims 98% Compliance | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has asked four advocates to visit Mantralaya canteen along with FDA officers after the regulator claimed that there is 98% compliance of regulations.

Government pleader informed the court that inspection was conducted at Mantralaya canteen on Thursday and submitted a report which claimed that there is 98% compliance.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad asked the government to show photographs or video recording of the inspection conducted.

Government pleader sought sometime to produce the photographs. The Bench has kept the matter again at 3 PM for the government to produce the photographs of the inspection.

The inspection was conducted at Mantralaya and other government and semi government establishments pursuant to High Court order on Wednesday

inspect all government and semi-government eating establishments, including the canteens at Mantralaya and the High Court, and submit the status of the inspections along with video recordings. The direction was passed diring hearing a petition filed by Park Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, challenging the suspension of its restaurant’s FSSAI licence following an FDA inspection earlier this month.