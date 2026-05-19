Bombay HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Mumbai Press Club’s Appeal Against Journalist Gurbir Singh’s Relief In Expulsion Row

The Bombay High Court matter concerning Gurbir Singh’s expulsion from the Mumbai Press Club will now be placed before another bench | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: Bombay High Court judge Justice Sandesh Patil on Tuesday recused himself from hearing an appeal filed by the Mumbai Press Club against an ad-interim order granted in favour of journalist Gurbir Singh.

The club’s managing committee (MC) had expelled Singh, a former president of the club, for allegedly holding a dinner meeting on the club terrace on January 19, 2026, with certain persons accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case.

Justice Patil cites prior association with case

Justice Patil had earlier appeared as special public prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency, the prosecuting agency in the Elgar Parishad case. All the accused are currently out on bail.

On May 7, the Mumbai City Civil Court stayed Singh’s expulsion from the club and permitted him to contest the upcoming elections.

Challenging the order, the club has sought a stay on its “effect, operation, implementation and execution”. It also seeks restraint on Singh from contesting elections, voting, participating in the elections or exercising any membership rights in the club on the basis of the May 7 order.

Club cites reputational concerns

A show-cause notice was issued to Singh on February 22 and the resolution expelling him was passed on April 27.

The club maintained that the accused persons were on bail and one of the bail conditions was that they would not interact with each other. The MC contended that by holding a meeting with the accused persons, the reputation of the club was damaged.

The MC ordered an internal inquiry against Singh and two others, and the findings went against them.

Singh alleges move linked to club elections

However, Singh contended that the club itself had, on two earlier occasions, hosted some of the accused persons. He said he was not aware of the bail conditions of the accused persons.

In any case, Singh maintained that the club was an open platform where all views could be discussed in a spirit of democracy. He further alleged that he was being expelled with a view to preventing him from contesting the upcoming club elections.

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Read Also Mumbai Court Stays Journalist Gurbir Singh’s Expulsion From Mumbai Press Club Ahead Of Elections

Singh challenged his expulsion before the Mumbai City Civil Court, which stayed his expulsion and allowed him to contest the elections. The same has been challenged by the club before the high court. The matter may be mentioned for hearing next week.

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