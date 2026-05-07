Mumbai Court Stays Journalist Gurbir Singh’s Expulsion From Mumbai Press Club Ahead Of Elections

The Mumbai city civil court granted interim relief to journalist Gurbir Singh in the Mumbai Press Club expulsion dispute | File Photo

Mumbai, May 7: The Mumbai City Civil Court has stayed the expulsion of senior journalist Gurbir Singh from the membership of the Mumbai Press Club.

Expulsion linked to alleged meeting at club

The managing committee (MC) expelled Singh, who is a former president of the club, for allegedly holding a meeting over dinner with certain persons at the club terrace on January 19, 2026, which included some of those accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case.

The club maintained that the accused persons were on bail and one of the bail conditions was that they would not interact with each other. The MC contended that by holding a meeting with the accused persons, the reputation of the club was damaged.

Internal inquiry findings challenged

The MC ordered an internal inquiry against Singh and two others, and the findings went against them.

However, Singh contended that the club itself had, on two earlier occasions, hosted some of the accused persons. He said he was not aware of the bail conditions of the accused persons.

Singh alleges move linked to upcoming elections

In any case, the club was an open platform where all views could be discussed in a spirit of democracy, Singh maintained. He further alleged that he was being expelled with a view to preventing him from contesting the upcoming club elections.

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Court allows Singh to contest elections

Singh challenged his expulsion before the Mumbai City Civil Court, which stayed his expulsion and allowed him to contest the elections.

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