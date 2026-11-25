Bombay High Court seeks an independent inquiry into the Trade Marks Registry’s handling of two Sungrace Mafatlal marks | File Photo

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: The Bombay High Court has initiated suo motu proceedings to examine how the Trade Marks Registry granted registrations for two ‘Sungrace Mafatlal’ marks in the name of a woman nearly four years after her death, despite being informed of her demise.

The court has questioned the failure to follow the prescribed procedure for transferring an application to the deceased applicant’s legal successor, but clarified that it is not deciding who owns the trademarks.

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, on November 19, observed that the Registry granted the registrations without first establishing who was entitled to pursue the applications after the original applicant’s death.

“... Rules clearly require the Registrar to be satisfied with the proof of the death and the proof of the succession in interest of the substitute applicant. There is nothing to show that this process was at all followed,” the court observed.

Registrations Granted After Applicant's Death

Madhuri Mafatlal had applied for the two device marks in 2011 and died on July 15, 2013. However, the Registry granted registrations in her name on May 5, 2017, for Class 24 and August 4, 2017, for Class 25.

The court noted that Malavika Taktawala had informed the Registry about Madhuri’s death in December 2015 and sought to be recorded as the subsequent proprietor. However, these applications remained pending when the registrations were granted.

Malavika was eventually recorded as proprietor on July 5, 2018, and assigned both marks to Shree Vallabh Chandak the following day for Rs 9 lakh each.

Grandson's Petition Dismissed On Limitation

The proceedings arose from a petition filed by Madhuri’s grandson, Varun Atulya Mafatlal, seeking removal of entries in favour of Malavika and Chandak. He claimed the trademarks belonged to the Mafatlal family under an oral family arrangement and could not be transferred to an outsider.

The court dismissed Varun’s petition on limitation, holding that he derived his claim through his father, Atulya, who had failed to challenge the entries within the prescribed three-year period, which expired in 2021.

Court Issues Show-Cause Notices

However, clarifying that it was not deciding the validity of the Wills or the competing ownership claims, the court invoked its suo motu powers under Section 57(4) of the Trade Marks Act to examine the Registry’s conduct independently.

It issued show-cause notices to Chandak, Malavika and Madhuri’s estate, asking why the registrations should not be cancelled. They must also explain how the Class 25 mark, which was not mentioned in Madhuri’s Will, passed to her son Ajay and subsequently to Malavika.

The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks has been directed to appoint a senior officer, not previously involved in the matter, to examine the records and explain the procedure followed, including the number of registrations granted in the names of deceased applicants over the past 10 years.

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The parties must file affidavits by January 15, 2027. The suo motu proceedings will be heard on January 20.

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