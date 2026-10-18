Bombay HC Imposes ₹5 Lakh Costs On Former Employee Over ‘Vexatious’ Complaint Against Court Officers

The Bombay High Court imposed ₹5 lakh in costs on a former Avanse Financial Services employee over a police complaint linked to a court-ordered forensic examination of his electronic devices | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The Bombay High Court has imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on a former employee of a private company for filing a “plainly vexatious” police complaint against court officers, a forensic agency and an advocate involved in executing an order to mirror his electronic devices.

Justice Arif Doctor dismissed Arun Kumar Arjunan’s application seeking to set aside an interim order appointing a Court Receiver and forensic agency AKS IT Services to mirror his devices and conduct a forensic analysis.

The dispute arose from allegations that Arjunan had transferred confidential and proprietary information belonging to Avanse Financial Services Ltd. The company claimed he had copied 2,646 files, of which 2,266 contained confidential information.

Former Employee Alleges Harassment During Forensic Audit

The court-appointed team carried out the exercise between May 26 and May 29, 2026. Arjunan subsequently lodged a police complaint alleging illegal detention, communication blackout, starvation, mental torture, manipulation of forensic evidence and criminal conspiracy. He claimed the team had colluded with the company to harass and frame him.

Arjunan also argued that being asked to disclose passwords and answer the Court Receiver’s questions violated his fundamental rights under Articles 20(3) and 21 of the Constitution. He further alleged that privileged communications with his advocates had been made available to the forensic auditor.

High Court Rejects Plea To Set Aside Order

Rejecting his plea, the court said there was no merit in the grounds raised to set aside the interim order. It also noted that the application had to be considered on its substance rather than its title or the legal provisions cited.

Turning to the police complaint, Justice Doctor observed that it had been filed before the Court Receiver and forensic auditor submitted their reports.

“If the Defendant in fact had any genuine grievance to make against the Court Receiver or the agency appointed by this Court for conducting the forensic audit, the Defendant ought to have approached this Court first,” the judge said.

The court held that the complaint was “really in the nature of a counterblast against those executing the Order of this Court” and described Arjunan’s actions as “a path of what can only be termed as vengeance”.

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Rs 5 Lakh Costs Directed To Welfare Funds

The court directed him to pay Rs 2.5 lakh each to the Army Central Welfare Fund and the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund within eight weeks. An interest rate of 8% will apply in case of default.

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