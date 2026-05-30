Bombay HC Grants Interim Protection To Man Claiming He Exposed Vashi Railway Station Repair Irregularities | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Shrikant Patil, 35, a former employee of a construction company, who claims that a theft case registered against him is an attempt to silence him for exposing alleged financial irregularities in the structural repair work of Vashi Railway Station.

Vacation bench of Justice Sandesh Patil passed the order while hearing Patil’s anticipatory bail application in connection with an FIR registered at Malad Police Station under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR lodged on October 17, 2025, by the Chief Managing Director of the company, Mahendra Realtors and Infrastructure Ltd., Patil had worked with the firm from 2016 until October 2018, initially as a driver and later as a sales executive. The complainant alleged that Patil stole company documents and used them to file a writ petition before the Bombay High Court accusing the company of corruption in the structural repair project undertaken at Vashi Railway Station between 2018 and 2020.

Patil, however, has claimed that he is a whistleblower who approached the High Court through Writ Petition No. 9850 of 2024 seeking action against the company over alleged financial fraud in the railway station project. In his bail plea, he contended that the criminal case was filed only after he raised allegations regarding misuse of public funds and sought an investigation into the project.

“The applicant is merely a whistleblower,” his counsel argued before the High Court, adding that the FIR had been registered to “pressurise the present applicant to withdraw the writ petition filed by him in this Court.”

The bail application states that the documents relied upon in the writ petition have already formed part of court proceedings and that the complainant continues to possess the original records. Patil further claimed that the case was intended to prevent him from pursuing allegations of financial fraud in a project involving public money.

Patil had approached the HC after his plea was rejected by the sessions court. He contended that the rejection was influenced by a mistaken reference to an unrelated criminal case involving another person with a similar name.

The public prosecutor sought time to take instruction.

While granting protection, the HC directed his release, in case of arrest, on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs20,000. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

The matter will be heard next on June 23.



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