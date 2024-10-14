 Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Marrying A Minor And Charged Under POCSO Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Marrying A Minor And Charged Under POCSO Act

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Marrying A Minor And Charged Under POCSO Act

The Public Prosecutor opposed the bail plea, stating that the Kazi officiating the Nikah failed to verify the girl’s age, which was crucial information for the marriage.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of performing a Nikah with a minor girl and allegedly committing penetrative sexual assault. The man had been in custody for a year, facing charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The accused argued that it was an arranged  marriage wherein the records showed  the girl’s age as 18 years. He claimed that her mother’s statement, identifying her as a minor, was the basis for the charges. He further contended that the FIR was lodged amid a marital dispute, only after the victim approached authorities under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He also informed the court that a child was born from the marriage in 2021.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Bombay HC Expresses Concern Over Poor Conditions In Ashram Shalas As 80 Children Die In...
article-image

The Public Prosecutor opposed the bail plea, stating that the Kazi officiating the Nikah failed to verify the girl’s age, which was crucial information for the marriage. This oversight led to the incorrect recording of facts, and the available evidence substantiated the charges against the accused, the prosecution said.

Justice Manish Pitale observed that a prima facie case was made in favour of the applicant. The court noted that while the applicant could have been more diligent in confirming the girl’s age, it appeared that he relied on representations indicating she was of legal age.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August
Read Also
Bombay HC Displeased With JJ Group Medical Board's Insensitive Approach, Grants Abortion Permission...
article-image

Granting bail, the court reasoned that continued judicial custody would not serve any purpose since the charges were yet to be framed, and the trial could take a long time. The court emphasized that there were no allegations of forcible sexual assault in this case, and the situation arose from matrimonial discord rather than a clear act of criminal intent.

The court has directed his remorse in furnishing a personal surety of Rs25,000. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal...

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal...

Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed...

Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed...

World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At...

World Standards Day 2024: 'BIS Aims To Improve AI Implementation Standards,' Says Sanjay Goswami At...

Maharashtra: Maoist Couple With ₹10 Lakh Bounty Surrender To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Exploitation...

Maharashtra: Maoist Couple With ₹10 Lakh Bounty Surrender To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Exploitation...

Mumbai: Dharavi Social Mission Launches 'Yuva Samvad' To Upskill And Empower Youngsters In Dharavi

Mumbai: Dharavi Social Mission Launches 'Yuva Samvad' To Upskill And Empower Youngsters In Dharavi