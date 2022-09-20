Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case

Bombay HC grants bail to Armaan Kohli in drugs case | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Kohli was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after the agency raided his residence and seized 1.3g of cocaine on August 28. The actor had pleaded for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs were allegedly recovered from his possession and, as such, he was entitled to bail.

Special Judge AA Joglekar said in the order that the court has carefully perused the chargesheet and allied material and that it prima facie transpires that Kohli is well-connected with the co-accused pertaining to illicit trafficking of drugs. It also noted that as shown by the prosecution, the content of the WhatsApp chats and the bank transactions match in dates. It stated that in this regard the apparent involvement of Kohli cannot be negated.

