Bombay HC Grants Bail To 2 Nesco Employees In Goregaon Concert MDMA Overdose Death Case Under NDPS Act | file pic

Mumbai: The Bombay on Friday granted bail to two employees of Nesco Ltd, arrested in a fatal drug overdose case at a music concert on the Goregaon grounds.

Bail granted for two employees

Justice Shyam Chandak granted bail to Balkrishna Kurup (46), vice-president of live events, and Sunny Jain (31), manager, against furnishing surety of Rs1 lakh each.

The court rejected the state's request to stay the bail order noting: “Considering the facts of the case and the reasons recorded for granting of bail, the request for stay is rejected.”

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The court has directed them to attend the Vanrai police station once a month and not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses, along with other conditions.

Arrests and charges

The applicants were arrested on April 13, 2026, in connection with a case registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Concert incident and investigation

On April 11, a concert titled “9x9” was held at the NESCO venue, during or after which three individuals fell seriously ill and were rushed to hospital. Two of them later died. Investigations suggested that the victims had allegedly consumed MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), a prohibited substance. Police have claimed a possible drug nexus among certain accused persons.

Defence arguments

They had contended that they were merely employees discharging their professional duties and had no direct or indirect involvement in any alleged drug-related activity. They argued that there is no material linking them to procurement, distribution, or consumption of contraband substances, and no recovery has been made at their instance.

The plea states that consumption or possession of illegal substances was strictly prohibited at the venue, as per entry terms printed on tickets and displayed at the site. The applicants also claim they had no role in security arrangements.