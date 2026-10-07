Bombay HC Fines Government Employee ₹10,000 For Recording Court Hearing With Phone Camera

The Bombay High Court. | Michael Siegel/Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court has fined a government employee Rs 10,000 for secretly recording court proceedings on his mobile phone.

The man, Vilas Shamrao Wagh, was seen recording the court proceedings on Monday, according to the bench's order. Wagh, who said he was an employee in the office of the Education Inspector, stated that he had no case before the court, and had come to meet the government pleader in connection with some other matter.

'Attendees Must Follow Rules'

A bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale noted that while court proceedings are open to the public, everyone attending them needs to adhere to the rules.

"There cannot be any objection for any member of the public to attend the Court and witness the Court proceedings, as they are open proceedings," the bench said in its order. "However, certainly, restrictions on any member of the public to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the Court proceedings, when inside the Courtroom, need to be followed in letter and spirit."

Suo Motu Case

The court initiated a suo motu contempt of court case after the judges spotted Wagh sitting at the back of the courtroom with his mobile phone flash turned on. The bench said that the government employee, on being spotted, attempted to delete the video recording.

"However, the IT Department upon examination of his mobile handset recovered the said recording from the deleted items," the bench said. "We do not know the purpose and intent of Shri. Wagh having indulged in such an act."

The court accepted Wagh's apology and refrained from acting against him under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

However, in a separate order on Tuesday, the judges said that the employee had incorrectly identified himself as Dilip Wagh on Monday. The bench then directed him to file an affidavit with an unconditional apology by October 9.