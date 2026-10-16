Bombay HC Extends Year-Round Ban On Bursting Firecrackers On Public Roads, Streets And Footpaths

The Bombay High Court has extended restrictions on firecrackers in public spaces throughout the year, directing authorities to step up awareness and enforcement efforts | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended its restrictions on bursting firecrackers on public roads, streets and footpaths to the entire year, directing the Maharashtra government and civic authorities to step up public awareness efforts to curb noise and air pollution during festivals.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said its September 22 order, which prohibited bursting firecrackers on public roads during festivals, would now apply throughout the year and to all festivals.

“The order dated September 22, 2026, passed in the present proceeding shall be applicable throughout the year and in respect of all the festivals,” the court said.

Court Flags Harmful Effects Of Firecrackers

On September 22, the High Court had passed an order imposing such a ban ahead of the Ganesh festivals after taking suo motu cognisance of noise and air pollution during festive processions.

During the hearing, the judges expressed concern over the harmful effects of firecrackers, particularly on children and senior citizens. They observed that toxic pollution becomes difficult to bear after Diwali and stressed the need for authorities to ensure compliance with existing laws.

“You have no control over burning firecrackers. We all are bound by the Constitution, and the rights of citizens are paramount. The problem is the non-following of law,” the bench orally remarked.

BMC And MPCB Asked To Launch Awareness Campaign

The court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to jointly issue notices through newspapers and social media, informing citizens that bursting firecrackers in public places, including streets, lanes and footpaths, would not be permitted.

It also directed the state government, BMC and MPCB to establish an awareness mechanism within a week.

The campaign should include programmes in schools, public announcements and display boards in buses, at bus stops and in trains. Authorities may also involve celebrities to spread awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers.

The campaign must encourage citizens to use green crackers and those with lower emissions, while following prescribed time limits for bursting them.

Complaint Mechanism Proposed To Report Violations

The bench also asked municipal corporations, the MPCB and police to establish a mechanism through which citizens can report violations using dedicated telephone numbers, email addresses or other facilities.

During the hearing, a lawyer suggested adapting the Maharashtra Traffic Police’s app-based grievance system to register complaints about firecrackers being burst on public roads.

The use of CCTV cameras at important junctions was also proposed. The court said an app-based facility could be considered, while stressing that noise-measuring instruments must be properly calibrated.

Court Clarifies Scope Of Restrictions

Clarifying the scope of its directions, the bench said it had not prohibited the manufacture or sale of firecrackers or restricted festive activities generally.

“We have neither banned any manufacture, we are not concerned with any sale, we are not restricting any activity,” the judges said, adding that the restrictions concerned activities already addressed by the court.

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The directions were issued in suo motu proceedings concerning noise and air pollution during festive celebrations. Earlier, the court had warned that religious festivities could not become a “free-for-all” that inconveniences citizens and violates prescribed noise limits.

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