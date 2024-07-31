Mumbai News: Bombay HC Extends Naresh Goyal’s Bail By Two Months

Bombay HC Extends Naresh Goyal’s Bail By Two Months | File pic

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended by two months the interim medical bail granted to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is accused in a money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Justice NJ Jamadar extended Goyal’s bail so he could tend to his ailing health and undergo the requisite medical treatments. This is the second extension granted to Goyal.

The HC, on May 6, granted interim medical bail for two months to Goyal after he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo surgery. On July 5, the HC extended the bail for a period of four weeks.

His counsel Aabad Ponda submitted that Goyal has undergone a preliminary laparoscopic surgery and has to now undergo further treatment. Ponda added that apart from physical ailments, Goyal was suffering from depression too.

ED advocate Hiten Venegaonkar asked the court to direct Goyal to get admitted in the hospital like before where he can get all the necessary treatment. Justice Jamadar, however, extended the interim bail for two months.

ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank. His wife, Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16.