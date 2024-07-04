Mumbai: Naresh Goyal Seeks Bail Extension On Medical Grounds, Citing Suicidal Thoughts And Need For Cancer Prevention Surgeries

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: Seeking extension of bail granted to Naresh Goyal, 75, on medical grounds, his counsel submitted before the Bombay High Court that the Jet Airways founder has suicidal thoughts and has to undergo two surgeries to prevent spread of cancer, subject to his mental health.

Goyal’s bail plea had come up for hearing before Justice NJ Jamadar. On May 6, the high court had granted interim bail for two months on medical grounds to Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED.

Aabad Ponda, Goyal’s counsel, read out from the report of Goyal’s psychiatrist which stated that he is in a completely depressed state and his condition has not improved since his wife’s death. “No one can say that he is not sick. The report was prepared on July 1 which clearly states that his condition has not improved. He feels anxious and fears death in hospital.He fears suffering like his wife. He gets suicidal thoughts. He has seen his wife suffer and die and now he himself is going through the same,” Ponda said.

On a specific query from Justice Jamadar whether Goyal would be undergoing the surgeries, Ponda said: “He needs to be physically and mentally fit to undergo the surgery. He is in a completely depressed state.” Ponda explained that Goyal needs to undergo two surgeries, one of which could be undertaken within two weeks, if things go well. “This is not curing him. This is to prevent the spread of cancer. Trial (in the case) is not going to start soon. He is in the God’s departure lounge. He doesn’t have long,” Ponda emphasised.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar, appearing for the Directorate of Enforcement, said that the agency had no objection to extension of medical bail to Goyal by three more weeks provided he gets himself medically examined at the Tata Cancer Hospital.

Ponda said that the septuagenarian is “petrified of going to Tata Hospital due to what happened to his wife”. The counsel sought extension of bail by four weeks assuring that Goyal would undergo the preliminary laparoscopic surgery within that period and urged that he may not be sent to Tata Hospital.

Justice Jamadar assured that he was not asking him to go to Tata Hospital, but asked for a medical certificate, instead of a psychiatrist's report. The judge also asked Ponda to make a positive statement with regards to the surgery.

“We are not sending you to Tata (Hospital). You need to come and make a positive statement. We are not doubting the credentials of the doctor,” Justice Jamadar said.

The court then asked Ponda to file an affidavit placing the latest medical report on record. “Let the applicant (Goyal) file an affidavit when he proposes to undergo the surgery,” the court said while keeping the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

In November 2023, his wife Anita Goyal was arrested when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition.