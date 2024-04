Bombay HC Dismisses Suit Challenging Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's Position As Head Of Dawoodi Bohra Community |

Mumbai: Bombay High Court dismissed the suit challenging Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's position as the Da'i al-Mutlaq or spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The suit was filed by his half brother Taher Fakhruddin.

