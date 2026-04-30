Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Against Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ Title, Says It Is Not Derogatory

Bombay High Court rejected a PIL challenging the title of the upcoming film Raja Shivaji | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the release and broadcast of the upcoming film Raja Shivaji, observing that the title is not derogatory to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ritesh Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is slated for release on May 1, Friday.

Court questions timing of petition

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad questioned the timing and intent of the petition, two days before the release of the movie.

The petitioner, Shree Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, argued that using the term “Raja” was derogatory and hurt the dignity of Shivaji Maharaj. “I am aggrieved as it demeans Chhatrapati. ‘Chhatrapati’ is a Sanskrit word meaning supreme king, king of kings,” petitioner’s advocate submitted.

The plea sought a restrain order against respondents to go ahead with release / screening / broadcast of the movie.

Title not shown in bad light, says bench

The bench, however, questioned the basis of the claim, asking, “Has it been released? How can you say it depicts him in a bad light?” The petitioner clarified that the objection was limited to the title of the movie.

During the hearing, the court also sought details of the petitioner’s social work and remarked, “You are trying to gain unnecessary publicity.”

Opposing the plea, advocate Shardul Singh, appearing for the producers, said the film is set before Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. He pointed out that a disclaimer clarifies the story is based on the period before Shivaji was coronated as Chhatrapati. He added that the film was announced in February 2024 and is now scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

PIL dismissed by High Court

Singh also argued that the PIL was “motivated” and filed just days before the film’s release.

In its order, the court noted that the petitioner itself acknowledged that the term “Raja” refers to a sovereign ruler and protector of people. It observed that the petitioner’s own pleadings stated that Shivaji Maharaj was a sovereign king.

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“In our opinion, the title of the movie is in no manner derogatory,” the bench said while dismissing the PIL.

The court further held that the PIL did not espouse any genuine public cause and pointed out that there is a statutory framework under which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) examines and certifies films.

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