Bombay HC Dismisses Former Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma’s Plea In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

Mumbai, March 9: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Plea challenged rejection of discharge application

Sharma had approached the High Court after a special NIA court rejected his discharge plea in February 2025. A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Suman dismissed Sharma’s plea. The detailed order is awaited.

Background of Antilia bomb scare case

On February 25, 2021, an SUV was found abandoned near Ambani’s residence Antilia with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note inside. The vehicle belonged to Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran. Days later, on March 5, 2021, Hiran was found dead in a creek near Mumbra.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that Sharma was part of a conspiracy linked to the planting of explosives near Antilia and the subsequent murder of Hiran, who was allegedly eliminated as he had threatened to expose the conspiracy.

Several accused arrested in the case

Ten persons have been arrested in the case, including dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, former policemen Sunil Mane, Vinayak Shinde and Sharma.

Sharma had sought discharge from the case, contending that there was no material to connect him with the alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or the planting of gelatin sticks in the vehicle.

He also denied the prosecution’s claim that he had met Waze prior to the incident. According to the prosecution, Sharma had visited Mazgaon on February 17, 2021, where he allegedly met Waze.

Arrest and bail details

Sharma was arrested by the NIA in June 2021 and booked for offences including murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, destruction of evidence and offences under the UAPA and Arms Act. Sharma was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2023.

