Bombay HC Directs X Corp To Remove Fresh Video Against Adar Poonawalla, Issues Show-Cause Notices

The Bombay High Court said its earlier injunction against defamatory content concerning Adar Poonawalla and Serum Institute remained enforceable | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed X Corp to “take down or remove or delete” a fresh video containing objectionable and defamatory content against Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. The court has also issued show-cause notices to four defendants for allegedly defying an earlier court order.

Court Issues Show-Cause Notices

Justice Gauri Godse, on September 29, directed the social media platform to remove the video uploaded by social media influencer Yohan Tengra. The court also issued notices to Tengra and three others, asking why action should not be initiated against them for disobeying its June 5, 2023 order. The matter has been posted for October 27.

The court had, in June 2023, restrained the defendants from publishing or circulating defamatory content against Poonawalla and the Serum Institute. It had also directed them to remove the objectionable material and tender an unconditional apology.

Fresh Video Allegedly Defies Injunction

However, the court noted that Tengra uploaded another video on the same night, stating that he would not comply with the order. The fresh video repeated the objectionable content and stated that he would continue calling Poonawalla “a mass murderer.”

The court observed that the earlier injunction continued to remain enforceable and that there was no material before it to show that the order had been stayed, reversed or set aside.

Court Limits Directions To Identifiable Content

While ordering X Corp to remove the fresh video, the court declined broader pleas seeking automatic removal of future content and suspension or deletion of the defendants’ social media accounts.

The court said an intermediary cannot “assume the role of an adjudicator or censor” and held that directions to an intermediary must concern identifiable material that has been considered by the court and found objectionable or unlawful.

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Action Possible For Disobedience

The court also noted that Tengra’s alleged disobedience of the 2023 order could attract action under Order XXXIX Rule 2A of the CPC. The said provision sets out the consequences and penalties for the disobedience or breach of a temporary injunction or interim order granted.

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