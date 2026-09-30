Bombay HC Discharges Rahul Raj Singh In Pratyusha Banerjee Suicide Abetment Case

Rahul Raj Singh has been discharged by the Bombay High Court in the 2016 case linked to television actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s death | File Photo

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday discharged actor-turned-producer Rahul Raj Singh in the decade-old case concerning the alleged abetment of television actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide, holding that the material on record did not make out a case of abetment against him.

Justice SG Dige allowed Singh’s plea challenging the rejection of his discharge application by the sessions court. Singh, who was Banerjee’s boyfriend, was booked after she died by suicide at her rented apartment in Goregaon on April 1, 2016. He was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court in July 2016.

Case Follows Banerjee’s Death

Banerjee, who played the lead role in the popular television show Balika Vadhu, was 24 when she died. Her mother lodged a complaint with Bangur Nagar police on April 5, 2016, alleging that Banerjee had taken the extreme step due to harassment by Singh. An FIR was registered under Sections 306, 323 and 506 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

Singh’s lawyers argued that the prosecution case did not establish the ingredients of abetment. They relied on the last conversation between the couple, submitting that Singh had tried to persuade Banerjee not to take any drastic step and had expressed his love and concern for her.

His advocates argued that the last conversation recorded between the deceased and accused demonstrates that he, in fact, tried to convince her not to take any drastic steps and expressed his love towards the deceased.

Defence Cites Rescue Efforts

They also submitted that Singh was the person who tried to save Banerjee’s life by administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and taking her to hospital. His plea relied on statements of a neighbour and a key maker who were among the first persons to reach the apartment.

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The lawyers further questioned the haste in registration of the FIR and pointed out that there was no suicide note. They argued that allowing the prosecution to proceed to trial, despite the material on record, would amount to an abuse of the process of law.

High Court Discharges Singh

The High Court accepted Singh’s plea and discharged him from the case.

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