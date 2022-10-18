e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC directs officials to not take action against Dapoli resort sans notice

Bombay HC directs officials to not take action against Dapoli resort sans notice

The Bombay High Court was hearing a petition filed by Sadanand Kadam, the current owner of the resort, seeking quashing of demolition order issued against the resort, contending that he is being roped into the proceedings due to Mr Parab’s political rivalries.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons
Follow us on

The Bombay High Court has directed the authorities concerned to give notice before taking any action against Dapoli resort purportedly owned by Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by Sadanand Kadam, the current owner of the resort, seeking quashing of the demolition order issued against the resort, contending that he is being roped into the proceedings due to Mr Parab’s political rivalries.

The bench also allowed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to intervene inthe petition. It was following Somaiya’s complaint that the Ministry and Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEF CC), on January 31 this year, directed the removal of the structure in its entirety and to restore the land to its original condition.

Read Also
Anil Parab's Dapoli resort: Owner moves Bombay HC seeking quashing of demolition order
article-image

Venkatesh Dhond, counsel for Mr Kadam, urged that considering the matter is before the court, he may be given notice incase any “precipitative action” is being taken by the authorities. The court said, “In case of any adverse action, inform the petitioner.”

The HC had asked the parties to file their replies by November 16 and kept the petition for hearing on November 24.

Mr Kadam has also challenged the August 25 order of the Maharashtra Coastal ZoneManagement Authority (MCZMA) which directed the Ratnagiri Collector to take action against the resort. Besides, MCZMA and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) was asked to recover Rs 25,27,500 from the petitioner as environmental compensation.

According to the petition, Mr Kadam said, on December 29, 2020, he purchased the land at Murud in Dapoli tehsil by a registered and stamped sale deed executed between him and Mr Parab.

Read Also
Dapoli Resort: Anil Parab played fraud by concocting documents with Sadanand Kadam, says Kirit...
article-image

Following necessary permissions to convert the use from ‘agricultural’ to ‘non-agriculture’, he commenced construction of ground plus one floor. The structure was originally for personal use. However, on account of the rise in tourism, he decided to use it as a resort.

The structure was never fully completed and till date was never operationalised or used as a residential bungalow or a resort, adds the plea. In 2020–21, due to political rivalries with Mr Parab, several false and frivolous proceedings were filed against him in respect of the land, claims the plea.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC directs officials to not take action against Dapoli resort sans notice

Bombay HC directs officials to not take action against Dapoli resort sans notice

Congress presidential poll: 771 of 797 delegates from Maharashtra cast votes

Congress presidential poll: 771 of 797 delegates from Maharashtra cast votes

Mumbai: Metro Line 6 car shed may come up in Goregaon's Pahadi

Mumbai: Metro Line 6 car shed may come up in Goregaon's Pahadi

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Mumbai: Western Railway drops idea of partial AC services

Mumbai: Western Railway drops idea of partial AC services