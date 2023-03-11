Bombay HC directs govt committee to decide on plea over renaming Pathanwadi metro station to Dindoshi quickly

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday asked the government committee to decide expeditiously on the representation made by social organisation Naee Roshni, challenging the renaming of a metro station from Pathanwadi to Dindoshi.

The petitioner claimed that it had made a representation to the committee formed by the government to look into such issues, challenging the decision by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to rename a Metro station from Pathanwadi to Dindoshi. However, it did not receive any reply.

Station renaming order was passed in July 2019

The PIL had urged that the name of the metro station be reverted to Pathanwadi, alleging that MMRDA changed the name after political pressure from BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu. The renaming order was passed on July 18, 2019.

Petitioner's advocate had pointed out that the name of another metro station was changed from Anand Nagar to Upper Dahisar. However, following a representation by people, the committee recommended changing the name back to Anand Nagar and the MMRDA did so. Naee Roshni has also obtained signatures of over 500 people pointing out the confusion over whether it is Dindoshi or Pathanwadi due to its location.

Earlier, the HC had directed the organisation to deposit Rs 1 lakh as proof of bona fide before the PIL. After the HC disposed of the PIL, Naee Roshni – which was allowed to withdraw the amount – donated Rs 25,000 to the Maharashtra Legal Service Authority.