Bombay HC Directs Gallinews Editor To Remove Prima Facie Defamatory Content Against Habib Hospital

The Bombay High Court directed the Gallinews editor to remove specified prima facie defamatory content against Habib Esmail Hospital pending the defamation suit | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: The Bombay High Court has directed Gallinews editor Salim Shaikh not to repeat certain allegations against Habib Esmail Hospital & Medical Trust pending the hearing of a defamation suit filed by the institution seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.

Court Finds Prima Facie Case

Justice Arif Doctor passed the order on June 23 while hearing an interim application filed by the 92-year-old public charitable hospital located in Dongri.

Senior advocate Akshay Pai, appearing for the hospital, submitted a compilation of excerpts from 51 videos along with English translations and identified portions that were allegedly defamatory.

After examining the material, the court observed that it “prima facie” found merit in the hospital’s contention that some parts of the transcripts were “per se defamatory”.

Editor Agrees To Remove Content

In response, Shaikh’s advocate, Khatri Adil, informed the court that his client was willing to edit the videos and remove the portions alleged to be defamatory once the specific content was pointed out and until the interim application was decided. Accepting the statement, the court said, “In my view, such a course is acceptable.”

Khatri also sought time to file a reply affidavit to the allegations relating to several videos published by his client.

The court clarified that Shaikh would not be restrained from reporting on the incident in question. However, it directed that allegations, imputations or insinuations blaming the hospital should not be repeated. The order specifically referred to descriptions of the hospital as a “Kattalkhana” and allegations suggesting that the hospital was complicit in murder.

Also Watch:

Court Warns Against Conduct

The court also recorded its displeasure over Shaikh’s conduct during the hearing after he allegedly interrupted proceedings and insisted that a photograph be handed to the judge. Justice Doctor cautioned him against repeating such behaviour, following which Shaikh apologised and assured the court it would not happen again.

The matter will be heard next on August 4, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/