Bombay HC Directs BMC To Audit Land Holdings For Free Housing For Sanitation Workers

The Bombay High Court has sought a detailed assessment of BMC-owned properties that could be used to provide permanent homes to sanitary workers | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to thoroughly examine its land holdings and submit a detailed report on properties that can be used to construct free housing for its sanitary workers.

HC Flags 18-Year Policy Delay

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, on August 31, voiced sharp displeasure over an 18-year delay in implementing a 2008 Maharashtra government policy meant to grant ownership homes to municipal sanitation staff. The HC was hearing three petitions filed by Akhil Bharatiya Safai Kamgar and General Union and two sanitation workers.

The bench rejected a recent affidavit submitted by the Municipal Commissioner, finding it vague and non-compliant with previous judicial directions.

"Sanitary workers remain amongst the most exploited, marginalized and vulnerable workforces. They cannot be met with a plight of systemic neglect, when it comes to their entitlement under the avowed Government Policy, to provide a permanent roof over their heads," the court stated.

Court Questions Land Allocation

The court noted with concern that while large tracts of public land have vanished from the municipal pool through slum encroachments and handovers to private developers, the civic body's own essential workforce continues to be deprived. The judges questioned whether it was “conscionable” for the administration to neglect these employees simply because "they belong to the lowest rung in the hierarchy of employees."

According to earlier submissions, the BMC oversees thousands of leasehold lands, tenanted properties, and amenity plots. However, the court highlighted that the corporation has failed to allocate even an inch of land for worker housing since the policy was introduced in October 2008.

"The law would not permit the Municipal Corporation to discriminate against the sanitary workers, bearing in mind the constitutional principles of safeguarding their interests in every possible manner," the bench observed.

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Fresh Affidavit Due September 9

The High Court warned that if the civic body fails to provide complete transparency regarding its available real estate, the court may form an independent committee to inspect and evaluate the utility of BMC-owned land.

The Municipal Commissioner has been granted time until September 9, 2026, to reconsider the administration's stance and file a comprehensive, fresh affidavit detailing the occupancy and feasibility of all municipal properties.

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