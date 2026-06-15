Bombay HC Directs 24x7 Protection For Justice Gautam Patel, Seeks Status Reports On Threat Probe

Bombay High Court orders round-the-clock security for retired Justice Gautam Patel and his family while monitoring investigations into alleged threats | File Photo

Mumbai, June 15: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure round-the-clock protection for retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel and his family after they allegedly received threatening letters linked to his 2024 verdict in the Dawoodi Bohra succession dispute.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad also asked the police commissioner to personally supervise the investigation into the threats and submit a status report on July 2.

Police Protection Status Report

Appearing for the Maharashtra government, public prosecutor Shishir Hiray informed the court that police protection had already been provided to Justice Patel and his wife.

Two police security officers (PSOs) would remain with them at all times in Mumbai, he said. A case has also been lodged with the Gamdevi police and an investigation was underway, he said.

The bench, however, stressed that the security arrangement should extend beyond escort duties. It noted that this was a serious issue and said it wants the Mumbai police commissioner to personally supervise the case and submit a status report on July 2.

Court Concerns Over Security

“A judge who has done his duty and demitted office is facing this (threats). The Union and the state governments need to act swiftly. His (Patel) protection is most important. You need to prove how committed you are,” the court said.

Emphasising security at the house, the court said: “We can't confine them to four walls. If one person goes out, the other person inside the house should also be protected. You cannot leave the house unguarded.” It directed the authorities to ensure continuous protection at their residence as well.

Union Government Response Sought

The court also sought a detailed status report from the Union government on steps taken to protect Justice Patel's daughter, who was allegedly assaulted in West Hertfordshire, London, on April 22 this year.

“We would appreciate if the Union of India gives us a complete picture in the form of a status report as to what steps have been undertaken for protecting the daughter of the retired judge who already has suffered a brutal physical attack and was left with bleeding injuries on the road in Hertfordshire (London),” the bench said.

It further asked the Centre to provide details of the investigation being conducted by Detective Superintendent Marc Clausen of the Hertfordshire Constabulary, who is probing the threats to Justice Patel’s family there.

PIL On Judicial Independence

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by three lawyers' associations, which argued that threats against a judge over judicial decisions strike at the very foundation of judicial independence.

“If a judge of a court is threatened while performing judicial functions, advocates that this would be a threat to the judiciary,” the bench noted, expressing serious concern over the incident.

Also Watch:

Read Also Justice Gautam Patel And Family Given Security In UK Amid Threats Over Dawoodi Bohra Succession...

Taking note of the intervention of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during his recent visit to the UK, the court observed that security cover had been extended to Justice Patel's family members in London without delay.

The matter will next be heard on July 2 in the urgent supplementary board, when the authorities are expected to place their status reports on record.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/