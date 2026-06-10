Justice Gautam Patel And Family Given Security In UK Amid Threats Over Dawoodi Bohra Succession Verdict; PIL Filed In Bombay HC

Security has been enhanced for retired Justice Gautam Patel and his family following threats allegedly linked to a high-profile community succession case | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel and his family have been provided security in the UK after receiving a series of threats allegedly linked to his 2024 judgment in the Dawoodi Bohra community succession dispute, official sources said on Wednesday.

CJI Raises Issue With Indian High Commissioner

The development comes a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is currently on an official visit to the UK, raised the issue with Indian High Commissioner P. Kumaran. The High Commissioner assured that he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities to ensure adequate protection for Justice Patel and his family.

Justice Patel described the threats as an attack on the judiciary and the rule of law. He said he would not give in to the demands made by those issuing the threats.

Threat Letters And Escalation

Justice Patel and his family have received several anonymous threat letters over the past 10 months. The situation escalated on June 5 when a threatening letter carrying a German postal mark was delivered to the London residence of his daughter.

The letter allegedly warned of danger to the family’s lives and claimed that a “contract” had been issued against them. It also contained a digital storage device, which has been handed over to the London police for investigation.

The persons behind the threats reportedly demanded that Justice Patel upload a video on YouTube apologising for his judgment and stating that the verdict had been delivered under “duress and coercion.” Justice Patel has rejected the demand and said he would not retract his ruling.

PIL Filed For Protection And Investigation

Meanwhile, three lawyers’ associations moved a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking protection for Justice Patel and his family and an investigation into the threats.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.

“These attacks and the threats are a direct attack on the independence of the judiciary and may also be aimed as a threat to the judges hearing the appeal against the ruling in question, thereby interfering with the administration of justice,” the plea said.

The safety and security of judicial officers is paramount to ensure that they discharge their Constitutional duty without fear or favour, it added.

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Associations Seek SIT And Adequate Security

The petition has been filed by the Bombay Bar Association, the Advocates Association of Western India, and the Bombay Incorporated Law Society.

The plea has sought HC to set up a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge and/or direct the CBI or the Maharashtra government to thoroughly investigate the attacks and threats.

It has also sought adequate security for Justice Patel and his family in India.

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