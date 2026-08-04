Bombay HC Designates 23 More Fast-Track Courts Across Maharashtra To Ensure Swift Trials In Paper Leak & Exam Fraud Cases |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has expanded the network of special fast-track courts for examination malpractice cases by designating 23 more courts across Maharashtra to exclusively try offences related to question paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations.

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In a notification issued on August 1, Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge appointed judicial officers in several districts to conduct trials under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The newly designated courts are spread across Beed, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nashik, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Pune and Sangli. Similar courts have also been notified in Satara, Solapur, Thane, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim and Nandurbar. In Mumbai, one judge each from the City Civil and Sessions Court and the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate has been designated to exclusively hear such cases.

The latest notification follows the High Court’s July 24 order setting up two special fast-track courts in Aurangabad and Nagpur. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S.V. Pawar at Aurangabad and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Gulshan R. Kolte at Nagpur were designated to hear offences under the 2024 Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act.

The expansion comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 23, announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases. Following the announcement, the Union Law Ministry asked High Courts across the country to designate exclusive courts to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

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The law, enacted to curb paper leaks and organised examination fraud, requires trials in such cases to be completed within three months.

The decision was taken in the wake of protests by students in several parts of the country, including Mumbai and Nagpur, over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The special court in Nagpur has already been assigned at least 11 pending cases related to examination malpractices, including those linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. Some of the accused arrested from Maharashtra in connection with the 2026 case are currently in judicial custody in Delhi.

With the latest notification, Maharashtra now has 25 designated fast-track courts to exclusively deal with paper leak and examination malpractice cases, aimed at ensuring quicker disposal of such offences and strengthening the integrity of the public examination system.