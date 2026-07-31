Bombay HC Questions Mumbai University Over Delay In Processing Law College Affiliation Applications

The Bombay High Court questioned Mumbai University over delays in processing law college affiliation applications and stressed that students should not suffer | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the University of Mumbai over delays in processing affiliation applications of law colleges, observing that institutions cannot be penalised for non-compliance if the university itself fails to act within a reasonable time. The court also said it did not want students to suffer because of disputes between colleges and the authorities.

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash was hearing a batch of petitions filed by law colleges challenging the University of Mumbai’s decision to reduce their student intake and impose penalties over alleged deficiencies.

Colleges Challenge Delays

Advocate Pooja Thorat, appearing for five colleges, submitted that many of the deficiencies related to faculty approvals. The colleges argued that they had appointed teachers who met the Bar Council of India (BCI) norms, but the university had delayed granting approvals despite applications being pending since 2025.

Thorat submitted that the university takes months to grant approvals, even if the faculty meets all the eligibility criteria. Relying on earlier judgments, she argued that colleges cannot be held responsible for delays caused by the university.

Justice Dubash questioned whether the University of Mumbai was bound by any timeline for deciding affiliation applications. He added that timelines should apply equally to the university.

“If they (colleges) need your assistance to comply and you don’t respond, can you hold them guilty of not complying?” he asked the university’s counsel.

Court Seeks Explanation

Appearing for the university, advocate Rui Rodrigues submitted that timelines existed under both the university regulations and the BCI framework. He maintained that deficiencies relating to approved teaching staff were given the highest priority.

The bench also questioned why the university waited until July 20 to impose penalties if it had known about the alleged deficiencies since December 2025.

“We don’t want 50 per cent seats to go vacant,” Justice Dubash said, suggesting a solution under which the colleges would rectify the deficiencies within a fixed timeframe while their intake capacity is restored.

Justice Chagla added, “We don’t want to deprive students and colleges because admissions are ongoing.”

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Conditional Affiliation Granted

In one petition, the court recorded Thorat’s statement that the college would pay the Rs 10 lakh penalty under protest, following which the university agreed to immediately issue a conditional affiliation certificate for 2026–27. The court also permitted the institution to submit its application to the BCI by July 31 on payment of the prescribed late fee.

The matter will be heard on August 4 after the parties file additional affidavits.

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