Bombay HC Chief Justice Chandrashekhar Elevated To Supreme Court; Justice Ravindra Ghuge Named Acting CJ

Justice Chandrashekhar's elevation to the Supreme Court marks the end of a tenure that saw several landmark rulings at the Bombay High Court | File Photo

Mumbai, June 1: The Central Government on Monday notified the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The appointment, along with four others, was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium at its meetings held on May 22 and May 27. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments through a social media post.

Following Justice Chandrashekhar’s elevation, the senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ravindra Ghuge, has been appointed Acting Chief Justice.

Career and tenure at the Bombay High Court

Justice Chandrashekhar took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on September 5, 2025. A law graduate from Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, he practised for nearly two decades before being appointed as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2013.

He was transferred to the Bombay High Court in July 2025. He also served on the three-judge committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to examine allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma.

During his over eight-month tenure as Chief Justice, Justice Chandrashekhar headed benches that delivered several significant rulings in criminal, environmental, and politically sensitive matters.

On May 20, his bench quashed an FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner and former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey. The case related to allegations that a person was pressured to file complaints against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier in May, a bench led by him upheld the acquittal of all 22 accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case. In April, his bench quashed charges against the remaining four accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case and dismissed a PIL seeking recovery of expenses incurred on providing Z-plus security cover to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

His bench also directed authorities to hand over the charred remains of seafarer Dixit Solanki for DNA testing in Mumbai at the request of his family.

Key rulings and judicial interventions

In February, the Chief Justice-led bench set aside an interim order that had restrained three banks from acting against businessman Anil Ambani over allegedly fraudulent accounts. It observed that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya would have to return to India to challenge proceedings under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Among other notable orders, his bench constituted a high-powered committee to oversee air pollution mitigation measures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, stayed Maharashtra Cricket Association elections over alleged irregularities, and held the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of former Vasai Virar civic commissioner Anilkumar Khanderao Pawar illegal.

In December 2025, his bench permitted the felling of 45,675 mangroves for the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project, a decision that was later left undisturbed by the Supreme Court. His bench also cleared the transfer of Kanjurmarg land for the Metro-6 car shed project.

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Four others also elevated to apex court

The Centre also notified the elevation of three sitting High Court Chief Justices—Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Justice Arun Palli of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Senior Advocate V. Mohana, who practises before the Supreme Court, was also appointed as an apex court judge.

The Supreme Court’s sanctioned strength was recently increased from 34 to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The court is presently functioning with 32 judges.

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