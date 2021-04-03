Bombay HC bench to stop physical hearings due to COVID-19 surge, to hear matter through video conferencing from April 5

A division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale will hear matters before them through video conferencing from 5 April as a precautionary measure due to COVID.

This announcement was made through an order of the Registrar VR Kachare and said this manner of functioning would be valid until further orders. The particular bench will take up matters through video conferencing instead of physical hearing.

It said further that the advocates and parties-in-person strictly follow the guidelines in the SOP issued the same day. The SOP said that in view of COVID, as a precautionary measure the hearing of matters will be conducted through video-conferencing.